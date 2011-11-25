A weak debt auction in Germany is piling up the pressure on euro zone leaders to fast-track efforts to find a solution to the region's crisis, in a move that would trigger a rally among equities, Deutsche Bank says.

"The fact that both France and Germany have been drawn into the crisis is necessitating more concerted policy responses,(which) could lead to a fall in risk aversion and push markets up by around 10 percent," DB says.

The bank estimates global equity markets, as measured by the MSCI World Index, are 10 percent cheap on long term assumptions.

"However, we are living on borrowed time and this potential rally may not be sustained," it adds, warning the possibility of a disorderly adjustment in the equity markets is very high and that would result in a 25 percent fall from current levels.

