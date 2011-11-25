Shares in German DIY-store operator Praktiker plummet 22 percent as the company says it plans to raise 300 million euros ($400 million) to invest in returning its ailing German stores to profitability.

"We see the news disappointing as all depends on the availability of fresh funds, for which (CEO Thomas) Fox provided no insight," Commerzbank analysts write in a note.

Another analyst says the shares are being hurt by fears of the possibility that shares could be diluted.

During an analyst call on Friday, Fox said the company hoped to raise the cash in the first half of 2012 but did not say how.

($1 = 0.7506 euros)

