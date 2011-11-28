European stock index futures signal sharp gains in early trade following a report saying the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing an aid package for Italy.

However, the International Monetary Fund says it is not in discussions with Italian authorities on a financing plan.

At 0732 GMT, futures for the STOXX Europe 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 1.3 to 1.8 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

COLRUYT Q2

EFG EUROBANK ERGASIAS Q3

No major U.S. company announcing results on Monday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0500 US Build Permits

0900 IT Business Confidence

1200 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment

1330 US Midwest Manufacturing

1500 US New Homes

Reuters Messaging: atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net