European stock index futures signal sharp gains in early trade following a report saying the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing an aid package for Italy.
However, the International Monetary Fund says it is not in discussions with Italian authorities on a financing plan.
At 0732 GMT, futures for the STOXX Europe 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 1.3 to 1.8 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
COLRUYT Q2
EFG EUROBANK ERGASIAS Q3
No major U.S. company announcing results on Monday.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0500 US Build Permits
0900 IT Business Confidence
1200 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment
1330 US Midwest Manufacturing
1500 US New Homes
Reuters Messaging: atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net