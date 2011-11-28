Shares in MAN are up 5.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading after the German truck maker strikes a deal to sell its stake in unit Ferrostaal.

"(The deal) will eliminate the last hurdle for a closer cooperation of its commercial vehicle subsidiaries," says a Frankfurt-based trader.

"(It) may also revive speculation that Volkswagen may increase MAN stake," he adds.

MAN shares, trading on Deutsche Boerse's Xetra platform, which is to open at 0800 GMT are seen opening up 5 percent according to data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

