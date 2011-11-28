European stocks rise in early trade, extending the previous session's tentative rebound from a seven-week low, as investors hope euro zone leaders will unveil fresh measures to resolve the region's debt crisis ahead of next week's European Union summit.

Sentiment is also boosted by a report in Italian newspaper La Stampa suggesting the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan for Italy worth up to 600 billion euros, later dismissed by an IMF spokesperson.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.9 percent at 916.15 points, led by banking stocks such as Societe Generale, up 2.7 percent, and UniCredit, up 2.1 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net