The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent, underperforming the blue chips and the midcaps, which gain 1.4 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

Phoenix IT falls 9.9 percent after the UK IT services company reports first-half results, which Altium Securities say show that "the lead indicators of business performance have deteriorated" and "will continue to prolong the ability of the new management team to deliver consistent levels of profits and cash."

Thomas Cook jumps 32.5 percent after the travel firm secures a 200 million sterling funding deal from its banks, easing worries about the company's future after it asked lenders last week to rescue it for the second time in five weeks.

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net