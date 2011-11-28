Shares in Nokia are 3.2 percent higher, outperforming a stronger STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index as fears over the future financing needs of its 50 percent-owned Nokia Siemens Networks joint venture ease.

Parents Nokia and Siemens have provided capital "for the last time" and expect this investment will provide results, according to a copy of a letter sent from CEO Rajeev Suri to NSN's 74,000 employees, seen by Reuters.

"There have been speculation on the market that Nokia and Siemens would need to pay more," says Pohjola analyst Hannu Rauhala.

Shares in Siemens are 2.6 percent higher.

