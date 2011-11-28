Shares in Randgold are the top faller across the FTSEurofirst 300 and the only stock in the red in a 1.8 percent stronger FTSE 100 index , down 4.7 percent after the gold miner cut its output target due to a series of problems at its Tongon mine in the Ivory Coast.

The group cited difficult mining conditions, work stoppages and a mill breakdown at the mine as it cut its production guidance to 690,000-700,000 ounces for the year -- from a previous, already trimmed target of 740,000-760,000 ounces.

"(It) looks to be a 'perfect storm' at Tongon," Numis says in a note, adding the stock, rated "hold", is expensive at 2.1 times its net asset value and 13 times its one-year forward cash flow.

