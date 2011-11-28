Shares in Belgian banks rise after the country's government negotiators over the weekend secured an agreement on a budget for 2012, helping assuage concerns about the value of Belgian government bonds that the lenders hold.

"The agreement comes as a relief," says Petercam analyst Matthias De Wit, adding stress had been mounting on banks "because of the political instability and the negative impact this had on the prices for Belgian sovereign bonds".

Shares in KBC, which had an exposure of 24.6 billion euros to Belgian sovereign debt at the end of 2010, are up 15 percent, the biggest riser on the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index.

The second-biggest riser on the index is Dexia, the troubled Franco-Belgian lender which was bailed out in October, up 13 percent to 0.42 euros although some way below its year-high of 3.4 euros.

Ageas, the insurer left over from the break up of Fortis in 2008, which also held around 10 billion euros of Belgian bonds at the end of last year, is up 7 percent.

