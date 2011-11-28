Shares in Weir Group rise 5.5 percent, featuring among the top gainers on the <.FTSE 100> index, as Barclays Capital ups its target price for the pumps and valves maker to 2,500 pence from 2,350 pence to factor in the acquisition of shale-gas specialist Seabord Holdings as well as higher organic growth estimates.

The broker estimates Weir will benefit from increasing technological requirements in share drilling as that market continues to grow strongly in North America.

"We also believe the economics are sound with industry estimates suggesting that double-digit rates of return can be achieved with WTI (oil) as low as $45 a barrel," BarCap adds, keeping its "overweight" recommendation on the stock.

The move sees BarCap join Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Peel Hunt, which raised their target prices on Weir last week following the acquisition of Seabord on Nov. 23.

