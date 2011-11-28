The current year has been a torrid period for stock picking but 2012 is likely to be different and stock selection could become more important than market timing or sector selection, Deutsche Bank says, citing Royal Dutch Shell and SKF among its top picks.

"The widening contrast in economic growth rates across the globe is likely to mean that returns break down across stocks rather than sectors," it says in a report, adding focus should be on companies having a global exposure and attractive free cash flow.

"Europe is struggling with a potent combination of credit and fiscal tightening and it is not a question of if we get a recession, but how severe it could be. And in contrast to where we were over the Summer, the U.S. economy by comparison is looking healthier and China looks more neutral than negative," it says.

It expects the U.S. economy to grow by 2.5 percent 2012, while growth in the euro area could fall by 0.5 percent to 1.0 percent.

As well as Royal Dutch Shell and SKF, the bank also names Daimler , Antofagasta, Tate & Lyle and Reckitt & Benckiser as potential winners.

For banks, meanwhile, the large scale deleveraging taking place is bound to have dramatic effects on their competitive landscape, Deutsche Bank says, adding Barclays could be one of the better-placed banks to benefit in the end.

