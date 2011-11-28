European stock markets are pricing in too much weakness as a result of the region's debt crisis as corporate earnings should continue to hold up and remain reasonably highly correlated with those of the United States, JPMorgan says in a note.

Third-quarter U.S. corporate profit margins hit a new cycle high, JPMorgan says, and while the European market has so far failed to reward resilient profitability "historically, U.S. and Euro earnings have been extremely highly correlated and it would be highly unusual to see sustained divergence in the two profit series".

It notes consensus expectations for 2011 earnings per share growth in the euro zone has moved by a "staggering" 17 percentage points from plus 14 percent to minus 3 percent.

The bank says the euro zone has probably fallen back into recession in the fourth quarter. "However, we do not believe that this time around one should look for the same magnitude of earnings fall as in '08-09," it says.

Euro zone earnings growth in 2012 is likely to be flat, helped by a weaker euro, and "equities will move higher on a 6-12 month horizon," it adds, naming mining, construction, tech, autos and insurance among its top sectoral picks.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net