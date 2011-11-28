The uncertain macroeconomic backdrop has driven a divergence between sentiment and equity valuations for the mining sector and offers a buying opportunity, Nomura says, citing Xstrata and Rio Tinto as its top picks.

"A constant parade of negative news flow, especially from the eurozone, has weighed on the macro outlook, and therefore equities," it says in a report. "However, even with negative market sentiment, commodities prices have not collapsed, and remain at very attractive levels for the industry."

It says the diversified miners are trading at valuations near their global financial-crisis lows, but with repaired balance sheets and growth catalysts on the horizon.

Nomura says Xstrata offers leveraged exposure to copper and thermal coal, while Rio Tinto offers both quality and exposure to growth in iron ore demand. In contrast, it considers Glencore and ENRC as relatively expensive versus peers, yet offering, on average, lower asset quality and higher geopolitical risks.

Xstrata rises 3.1 percent, Rio gains 3.5 percent, Glencore rises 2.3 percent, while ENRC advances 3 percent.

