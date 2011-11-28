Sarasin shares fall after majority shareholder Rabobank sells its stake to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.13 billion), nixing hopes it would snap up a bigger chunk of the lender, traders say.

The stock trades 15.7 percent lower at 29.80 Swiss francs, bucking a 4.6 percent rise in the broader sector. While Safra is legally obliged to make an offer for the remainder of Sarasin, it has said it doesn't seek more than the majority stake, indicating it won't offer the minority shareholders more than it has to.

Analysts said Julius Baer, which floundered with its bid for Sarasin, comes off worst after the tie-up.

"The real loser from all this is Julius Baer, which is still searching for an in-market, cost-saving merger. In a matter of weeks, Clariden Leu and now Sarasin have gone from its reach," Peter Thorne, analyst with independent brokerage Helvea, says.

However, Kepler Capital Markets analyst Dirk Becker says Baer would now return to its share buyback and likely pay a "decent" dividend, which he said is more favorable to shareholders than buying Sarasin.

Julius Baer shares trade 0.5 percent lower at 31.38 francs.

