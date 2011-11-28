The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.7 percent in midsession trade, lagging a sharp rebound on the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, which each add 2 percent.

Yell jumps 23.9 percent after The Sunday Times reported the firm is close to a crucial agreement with its banks to relax the terms attached to its 2.5 billion pounds debt pile, giving its chief executive, Mike Pocock, 18 months' breathing space to improve the company's fortunes.

Britain's Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings tumbles 31 percent after saying it expects second-half placements of its flagship product to fall year-over-year as potential U.S. customers postponed their decisions, prompting Peel Hunt and Panmure Gordon to cut their respective target prices.

