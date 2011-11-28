(Removes reference to Alpha Bank, which reported on Monday)

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

GR NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA Q3

IT PRADA SPA Q3

FR REMY COINTREAU SA Q2

GB TOPPS TILES PLC PRELIM

U.S. COMPANIES

US Tiffany and Co Q3

MACRO (GMT)

0700 GB Nationwide House Price Index

0930 GB Mortgage lending/approvals/money supply

1000 EZ Business/consumer sentiment, inflation expectations

1245 US ICSC chain stores

1355 US Redbook

1400 US Case-Shiller home prices

1500 US Consumer confidence

1500 US Monthly home prices

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net