European shares push on to hit an intraday high after the start of trading on Wall Street, with sentiment boosted by hopes euro zone policymakers will take fresh steps in the coming days to help end the region's debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 3.2 percent at 937.25 points, with the scale of the move underpinned by technical factors after the index's near 8 percent slide over the last two weeks.

Banks and insurers remain among the top sectoral gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index up 5.4 percent, though it is down more than 36 percent in 2011.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up between 2.3 percent and 2.8 percent in early trading.

