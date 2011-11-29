Stock index futures point to European shares edging up, extending a rally into a third session, on optimism that policymakers are acting to stem the euro zone debt crisis, though a raft of negative news on the debt front may dampen investors' appetite for risky assets.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 0.3 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 0.2 percent.
On Monday, the FTSEurofirst 300 rose 3.6 percent, its biggest one-day gain in a month.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
GR NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA Q3
IT PRADA SPA Q3
FR REMY COINTREAU SA Q2
GB TOPPS TILES PLC PRELIM
U.S. COMPANIES
US Tiffany and Co Q3
MACRO (GMT)
0700 GB Nationwide House Price Index
0930 GB Mortgage lending/approvals/money supply
1000 EZ Business/consumer sentiment, inflation expectations
1245 US ICSC chain stores
1355 US Redbook
1400 US Case-Shiller home prices
1500 US Consumer confidence
1500 US Monthly home prices
