Stock index futures point to European shares edging up, extending a rally into a third session, on optimism that policymakers are acting to stem the euro zone debt crisis, though a raft of negative news on the debt front may dampen investors' appetite for risky assets.

Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 0.3 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 0.2 percent.

On Monday, the FTSEurofirst 300 rose 3.6 percent, its biggest one-day gain in a month.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

GR NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA Q3

IT PRADA SPA Q3

FR REMY COINTREAU SA Q2

GB TOPPS TILES PLC PRELIM

U.S. COMPANIES

US Tiffany and Co Q3

MACRO (GMT)

0700 GB Nationwide House Price Index

0930 GB Mortgage lending/approvals/money supply

1000 EZ Business/consumer sentiment, inflation expectations

1245 US ICSC chain stores

1355 US Redbook

1400 US Case-Shiller home prices

1500 US Consumer confidence

1500 US Monthly home prices

