Shares in Remy Cointreau gain 3 percent to hit a 2-1/2 month high after the French spirits group posts a rise in first-half operating profits thanks to strong demand for its premium cognac in Asia, and predicts a "substantial" increase in full-year earnings despite Europe's ongoing economic woes.

"Despite a deteriorated economic environment, the first half was buoyed by strong leverage, thanks to the upscale move among consumers in China," a Paris-based trader says.

