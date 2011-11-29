Shares in G4S climb 0.7 percent, outperforming a 0.7-percent drop on Britain's FTSE 100 index, after HSBC lifts its rating on the security firm to "overweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

"G4S has de-rated close to its trough multiples (9 times forward PE); even if the nascent growth recovery stalls from here, we think risk is decidedly limited; G4S is a good business," HSBC says in a note.

"We recognise that the failed ISS bid has created a degree of disillusionment, but think management has been and remains pivotal to G4S's operational strength," the bank says.

HSBC trims its earnings per share forecasts for G4S by about 3 percent, whilst keeping its 300 pence target price.

G4S, at the start of November, scrapped its planned acquisition of Danish cleaning company ISS, caving into pressure from investors opposing the deal.

