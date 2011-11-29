Shares EnQuest jump 10.6 percent, topping Britain's midcap leader board, after the North Sea-focused firm says its oil production is set to almost double to in excess of 40,000 barrels of oil per day over the two years from 2012 to 2014.

The company also says that its Crathes well finds oil and adds that it has signed a deal to gain exposure to U.S. firm Talisman Energy's Kildrummy oil discovery.

"We believe EnQuest has the technical expertise and financial strength to create a substantial exploitation company in the UK North Sea," Liberum analyst Andrew Whittock says.

The broker, however, cautions that the cost of adding reserves looks high, while analysts at Oriel Securities call the update positive.

To see EnQuest's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net