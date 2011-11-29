BRUSSELS Nov 29 Shares of Belgian discount supermarket group Colruyt fall as much as 8.7 percent on Tuesday to their lowest point since November 2007 after the group said reaching its 2011/2012 guidance would be "a challenge".

"It was a combination of smaller things, their margins are under pressure and if their bottom line is down 6, 7 percent already and they still expect a flat net profit for the year, that doesn't seem too likely," analyst Marc Leemans at Bank Degroof, who has a "hold" rating on the stock says.

At 1000 CET, (0900 GMT) Colruyt's shares traded down 8.1 percent, making it the weakest performer on the STOXX 600 European Retail Index, which is 0.5 percent lower.

