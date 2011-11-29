Shares in Italian rail signalling and system company Ansaldo STS rise 3 percent to a three-week high after it wins a $1.136 billion share of a contract for a new driverless metro line for the City of Honolulu.

"The Honolulu contract has been confirmed. It is significant in euro terms for the company," a Milan-based trader says.

A Milan-based analyst, meanwhile, says the contract is already included in analyst estimates. "It would have been negative if they had not signed it," she adds.

Shares in Ansaldo STS's main owner, Finmeccanica rise 1.8 percent, supported in part by the contract, the analyst says.

For more on the Honolulu contract, please click

Reuters messaging rm://nigel.tutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net