The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 0.7 percent and the midcaps 0.3 percent weaker.

Topps Tiles drops 4.4 percent after the tile and wood flooring retailer adds to the gloom in the retail sector, posting a 15 percent fall in year profit and a further deterioration in recent trading.

Regeneration specialist Quintain Estates & Development firms 2.9 percent after the company says it is making steady progress on its Wembley and Greenwich Peninsula projects in London, against a deteriorating economic backdrop.

