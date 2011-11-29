The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent in midday trade, in line with the blue chips, while the midcaps add 0.9 percent.

Veterinary pharmaceuticals business Dechra Pharmaceuticals firms 1.7 percent after its U.S. unit wins approval from the Food and Drug Administration to manufacture Vetoryl, a treatment for cushing's disease and syndrome in dogs.

Exploration company Argos Resources drops 37 percent after it fails to get funding for its Falklands drilling campaign.

