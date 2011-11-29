Shares in Randgold Resources rise 4 percent, making up some of the ground lost in the previous session, after Investec upgrades the West Africa-focused miner to "buy" saying the weakness presents a buying opportunity.

Randgold fell 7.9 percent on Monday, when it cut its 2011 production target for the second time this year after a "perfect storm" of difficult mining conditions, work stoppages and a mill breakdown at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast.

"We believe the recent fall in the ...share price now presents a buying opportunity and we have upgraded our recommendation accordingly," Investec says in a note.

"We feel that all of these issues are manageable and should be resolved before the start of 2012," the broker says.

Investec cuts the target price, slightly, to 7,332 pence from 7,389, compared with the current price of 6,490.

