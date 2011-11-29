Shares in Man Group rise 3 percent versus a weaker FTSE as the fund manager extends its recent rebound to more than 10 percent from a more than 10-year low hit on Wednesday.

The stock lost nearly half of its value since Sept. 27, when it announced hefty fund outflows, which prompted downgrades from brokers.

The shares fell into oversold territory on Wednesday, according to the relative strength index, and although it has risen since still points to the potential for further gains, supported by the company's buyback scheme.

"The company has continued to buy back shares. In that sort of market it is always good to have a supporting buyer," said Stuart Duncan, an analyst at Peel Hunt.

Man has been steadily purchasing own shares since unveiling a US$150m buyback programme on Nov. 3, but says it is not in the market for its own stock today due to regulatory reasons.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net