PARIS Nov 29 Shares in EADS, the parent of aircraft maker Airbus, slide more than 2 percent after AMR Corp, the parent company of American Airlines, files for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A Paris-based trader says AMR's announcement is "no huge surprise", while another trader adds the impact from the airline's filing for Chapter 11 would have a negligible impact on EADS and aerospace equipment maker Safran.

EADS has no immediate comment.

At 1324 GMT EADS is the worst-performing stock on the CAC 40 index, trading 2.25 percent lower at 20.88 euros, while Safran is up 1.59 percent at 21.69 euros.

