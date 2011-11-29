European shares gain as stocks on Wall Street rise in early trade, on hopes that a meeting of European finance ministers would be a step forward in resolving the region's debt crisis, triggering a fall in Italian yields.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 0.3 percent at 943.08 points. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 0.2 to 0.4 percent.

In Europe, travel and leisure shares feature among the top gainers, with the sector index up 1.3 percent and TUI Travel gaining 2 percent.

