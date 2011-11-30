European stocks fall in early trade, snapping a sharp three-session rally as Standard & Poor's downgrade of a number of European and U.S. banks prompt investors to dump shares of financial institutions.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.8 percent at 940.83 points after gaining 6.5 percent since a low hit on Friday.

Barclays, HSBC and UBS, downgraded by S&P, are down 1.6-2.1 percent.

