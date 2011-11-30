Shares in French investment group Wendel rise 13 percent as investors hail news it is in exclusive talks to sell heavy-duty electronic connectors group Deutsch Group SAS for about 1.55 billion euros ($2.06 bln), generating net proceeds of 954 million euros.

"The price is much higher than consensus valuation," one Paris-based trader say.

"Wendel indicated that the proceeds will be used to reduce the leverage of the company and to complete new acquisitions. Assuming the group keeps this amount in cash, the LTV (loan to value) ratio would be reduced to 40 percent from 47 percent. This is probably enough to see S&P change the outlook from 'Negative' to 'Neutral'," he adds.

