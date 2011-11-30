The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.3 percent, while the blue chips fall 0.8 percent and the midcaps are down 0.9 percent.

Infrastructure and maintenance firm Mouchel drops 28.6 percent after full-year profit before tax is below analysts' forecasts and its full-year loss before tax widens.

Shaftesbury gains 1.3 percent after the London landlord posts an increase in full-year net asset value and expects its income, dividend and capital growth to continue to rise.

