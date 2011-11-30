Shares in Sage rise 1 percent, to become the best performer on the FTSE 100, after the British software firm releases positive full-year results and says it well positioned to weather an economic downturn.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank reiterates its "buy" rating on the company and says an "increase in dividends along with the commitments to further capital returns to shareholders, is an indicator of management's confidence."

"Sage deserves to trade at a premium due to its defensive qualities and strong cash generation," Espirito Santo Investment Bank analysts say.

