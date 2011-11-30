Shares in Mouchel drop 23 percent, to become the worst performer on the FTSE Small Cap index, after the infrastructure and maintenance firm full-year profit before tax comes in below analysts forecasts.

"The order book has continued to fall and, whilst the pipeline of new business opportunities still stands at 2.2 billion sterling, this is under pressure due to the difficulties in securing new large local government contracts," Investec analysts said.

"Our forecasts are under review again. This is still one to avoid, in our view."

