Shares in Norwegian fertiliser firm fall 5.6 percent to 225.7 crowns after Carnegie cuts its recommendation to "hold" from "buy" following a market report on a sharp drop in urea spot prices.

The stock has fallen 16 percent in the latest month and stands 36 percent lower than at its peak in January.

"Prilled" urea in the Black Sea Yuzhnny port, the benchmark for urea in Europe, has fallen to $420 Per tonne as Ukrainian producers have slashed prices by $30-40 per tonne this week, Carnegie says in a note to clients, citing a nitrogen price report from analyst firm Profercy.

"Although we had expected urea to come down gradually in Q1, the major correction now in play is a clearly a negative surprise," Carnegie analyst Henrik Sindling says, adding he sees a further downside risk fior urea in the short term.

"Additionally, the cautious attitude amongst fertilizer buyers remains and is likely to prevail also next months, implying continued uncertainty surrounding Yara's volumes in Q4 and into Q1."

Carnegie has also cut its target price on Yara to 270 crowns per share from the earlier 350 crowns.