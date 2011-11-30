Shares in Cairn Energy drop 4.6 percent, to become the biggest faller on the FTSE 100, after the oil group says two of its Greenland wells had proved uncommercial, casting a shadow on the group's hopes to open a new exploration frontier in the region.

"They've drilled four wells, they haven't found anything. I think the company probably needs to refocus on another area, like Sri Lanka or East Med," Angus McPhail, an analyst at Investec Securities, says.

Cairn also says it is in discussions with potential partners about buying into its Greenland licences.

"People are going to question why Cairn is seeking to farm out after drilling a bunch of dry holes rather than 18 months ago," Canaccord Adams analyst Richard Slape says.

"They will find somebody to come in (but) it may not be on such good terms as they would have got before."

