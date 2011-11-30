Shares in Italy's two biggest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit , rise 2.5 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, supported by talk of International Monetary Fund help to counter the euro zone debt crisis and an Italian treasury liquidity operation.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index is up 0.8 percent.

"It is all on the sovereign debt factor. We have seen a spike on the IMF talks and the (Italian) treasury auction," a banking analyst says.

The treasury's 2 billion euros liquidity auction could be positive for the sector because it will supply more liquidity and people will not be forced to sell positions in Italian bonds, he adds.

The treasury injected the liquidity in a new system of overnight auctions assigning the funds at a weighted average rate of 2.0 percent.

Euro zone ministers are examining a possible increase in IMF funds.

