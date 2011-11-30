Shares in Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi rise between 1 percent and 2 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent stronger healthcare sector, as Citigroup picks them as its preferred stocks in the pharma space, citing attractive valuations and progress made towards adressing structural challenges.

"(We are) preferring diversified companies that are active in removing excess capacity and reengineering their Research & Development (operations)," Citi says, highlighting Bayer and GSK, both initiated at "buy", as well as Sanofi, confirmed at "buy".

Citi reaffirms its bullish stance on the drugs industry as it expects significant improvements in R&D productivity and regulatory incentives to offset hurdles to reimbursement and access to prescription drugs.

On a three-month view, the broker picks Bayer and Roche, up 0.8 percent, as its two Most Preferred stocks, arguing the market underestimates the former's anti-trombotic drug, Xarelto, and forecasting "impressive data" from studies on Roche's pertuzumab.

Ipsen, up 0.8 percent, Novartis, down 0.7 percent, are Citi's Least Preferred plays for the next three months due to risks of price cuts in France for Ipsen and a lack of catalyst for the Swiss group.

Reuters messaging rm://franceso.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net