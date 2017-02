Shares in Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab rise 7.3 percent to after Swiss paper Tages-Anzeiger cites sources saying Switzerland's executive authority, the Bundesrat, has agreed the country should buy 22 of Saab's JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets.

"Switzerland is deciding to buy Gripen. That is very positive," an analyst who declined to be identified said.

Saab declined to comment on the report.

