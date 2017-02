European stock index futures point to a stronger open, extending a rally into a fifth session, on improved investor risk appetite, following joint action from top central banks to boost liquidity and avoid a credit crunch.

Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 0.5 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 0.4 percent.

