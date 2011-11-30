The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.3 percent higher, underperforming both the blue chips, up 3.2 percent, and the midcaps, up 2.8 percent.

Infrastructure and maintenance firm Mouchel drops 30 percent after full-year profit before tax comes in below analysts' forecasts and its full-year loss before tax widens.

Shaftesbury gains 4.1 percent after the London landlord posts an increase in full-year net asset value and expects its income, dividend and capital growth to continue to rise.

