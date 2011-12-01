Shares in Kingfisher top Britain's FTSE 100 leader board, up 3.4 percent, with the index up 0.3 percent, after the home improvements retailer beats third-quarter earnings forecasts in spite of a tough economic backdrop.

The group, which runs B&Q in Britain as well as Castorama and Brico Depot in France, says retail profit rose 14 percent to 273 million pounds in the 13 weeks to Oct. 29.

That compares with a forecast for 263 million pounds in a Reuters poll, and marks a slowdown from 18 percent growth in the first half.

"The Q3 period is important in France representing almost 40 percent of annual retail profit. Good figures here, and also in the UK, are therefore good for full-year assumptions," Singer Capital Markets says in a note.

"We expect upgrades of 15-20 million pounds combined which will only be partly offset by a downgrade of 5-10 million pounds in Poland."

