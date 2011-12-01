Norsk Hydro falls much as 4 percent, lagging a 1.2 percent fall in the OBX index after Goldman Sachs puts it on its 'Pan-Europe Sell List' and the metals firm says Europe's economic turbulence is curbing aluminium demand.

"Hydro is a lowreturn stock in the context of our coverage where we expect continued weakness in the aluminium market into 1H12 to lead to earnings downgrades in 2012. Given the economic outlook and oversupply in aluminium we don't see short-term positive catalysts," Goldman says in a note

Hydro says Europe's economic uncertainty has impacted customers and it saw signs of softening markets in some European regions. It added that recovery could take "some time".

While the outlook is not overly negative, Terra Markets says in a note to clients, it is contributing to the share-price drop.

"All in all, the guidance is little changed from the previous one. We, however, see some downside potential in both our and consensus estimates based on the presented earnings scenarios."

