The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early trade, tracking similar gains by the blue chips, also up 0.1 percent, while the mid caps lose 0.4 percent.

Consort Medical adds 4.4 percent after the inhaled-drug specialist reports a higher first-half pretax profit on strong volume growth at its Bespak unit's core respiratory business.

Anite, which provides testing systems for wireless firms, climbs 0.9 percent after posting a 69-percent jump in first-half profit on the strength of its handset business, and says it is confident of significant growth for the year.

In response, Panmure Gordon lifts its target price for Anite, to 87 pence from 83 pence, while repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

