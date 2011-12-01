Shares in Vedanta Resources shed 1.2 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent higher FTSE 100 index, pressured by a Credit Suisse recommendation downgrade to "neutral" from "outperform".

"Concerns over commodity price sustainability and capital allocation that have driven a structural de-rating over the past seven years are likely to persist," Credit Suisse says in a note, referring to the mining sector.

While the broker sees "significant" long-term upside potential for Vedanta, with risks surrounding the balance sheet, margins and Indian regulation, it sees better risk reward elsewhere in the sector.

Credit Suisse's top picks include Xstrata and Rio Tinto -- up 0.7 percent and 1 percent respectively -- and Glencore -- down 0.4 percent -- all of which, it says, screen best for growth.

