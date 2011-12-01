Shares in Aegon drop 2.4 percent, among the top fallers in Europe as Nomura downgrades the Dutch insurer to "neutral" from "buy", warning about its exposure to the United States and Dutch life insurance segments, which are more vulnerable to low interest rates.

Nomura notes European insurers can offset spread compression in general account products by using a surplus buffer called policyholder capital, although this instrument does not exist in Dutch products and is not available to U.S. life insurers, with the exception of mutual funds.

"(Aegon) has by far the highest exposure to U.S. life in the sector (70 percent of its earnings) and has no policyholder capital in the U.S. or the Netherlands," Nomura notes, cutting its target price on the stock to 4 euros from 8.5 euros.

Shares in Aegon bounced 5.7 percent yesterday, outperforming the European insurance sector, after falling 46 percent from a two-year high hit in March as its business was hurt by lower investment profits and low interest rates.

Reuters messaging rm://francesc.canepathomsonreuters.com@reuters.net