Shares in USG People rise over 6 percent to a three-week high after ING upgrades its rating for the Dutch staffing firm to "buy" from "hold", saying there is little risk of a bank covenant breach and rights issue.

"USG has multiple options to prevent a breach and a rights issue which is feared by the market when looking to the share price," ING analyst Marc Zwartsenburg says in a note.

"In our view the discount is overdone," he says.

Zwartsenburg also upgrades rivals Randstad and Adecco to "buy" from "hold" because their shares price in a recession similar to 2009 and could rise if the expected European recession proves to be less bad than two years ago.

Addeco is up 0.5 percent, and Randstad is down 0.2 percent, outperforming a 0.4 percent fall by the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods and Services index .

