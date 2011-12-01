Shares in Fondiaria-SAI rise as much as 14 percent, and are briefly suspended limit up, on continued positive reaction to this week's efforts by Italy's largest motor insurer to boost its capital ratios.

Fondiaria's tax redemption of its goodwill on Tuesday and talk of a spin-off company for its strategic equity stakes is boosting the stock, a broker says, adding that the start of a new month is another positive.

"It is up for speculation about the implementation of actions to solve its capital problems. The market capitalisation of the equity stakes is 500 million euros, more or less Fondiaria's market cap," he says.

A couple of big investors could justify the sharp rise, he says, noting how hedge funds often account on a monthly basis.

A second broker says Fondiaria's rise is due to the capital boost moves.

