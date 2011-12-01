Shares in ICAP shed 2.9 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.3 percent, as UBS cuts its target price and estimates for the interdealer broker (IDB) after attending a recent conference for industry professionals which reinforced its negative stance on IDBs.

UBS cuts its target price for ICAP to 320 pence from 328 pence and reduces its full-year 2013 EPS estimate by 6 percent in view of mounting evidence of a slowdown.

"Volumes in interest rate derivatives have been impacted by higher certainty around low interest rates," the bank says in a note.

UBS reiterates its "sell" rating on ICAP and its mid cap peer Tullett Prebon -- down 1.7 percent -- also pointing out that, in its view, any significant usage of central bank funding, in the wake of Wednesday's intervention move, would negatively impact IDBs.

