Shares in Spanish-listed travel booking technology firm Amadeus rise 0.4 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent weaker Ibex 35 index, with analysts citing the group's surprise decision to distribute an interim dividend.

Mirabaud analyst Gonzalo Sanz, who has an "overweight" stance on the stock, argues the payout announcement is the main reason for the rise in the share price, which has been pushed down recently by fears that Google's entry into the travel industry will stiffen competition.

Another analyst says the stock over-discounts a slowdown in the travel industry's global distribution systems (GDS) business.

"The GDS industry is not going away any time soon and Amadeus is very well positioned to capitalise on its cashflow generation from GDS," she says.

